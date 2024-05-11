Smithfield Trust Co Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,046,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,264,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

