Smithfield Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in Adobe by 17,006.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $875,592,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after purchasing an additional 889,607 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498,957 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. HSBC reduced their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $482.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,371. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $216.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $502.97 and its 200-day moving average is $559.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.