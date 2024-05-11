Smithfield Trust Co Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $1,186,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Summa Corp. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.33.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.73. 1,092,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.35. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

