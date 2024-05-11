Smithfield Trust Co Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 21,182.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after acquiring an additional 172,641 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 442.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,103,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1,291.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,889,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

VTHR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.27. The company had a trading volume of 51,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,894. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.59 and a fifty-two week high of $233.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

