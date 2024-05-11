Smithfield Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in SAP were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 121.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAP. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.20.

SAP Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SAP stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.05. 541,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,345. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.20. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.