Smithfield Trust Co Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.92. 37,652,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,004,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

