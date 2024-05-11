Smithfield Trust Co Has $1.91 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 57,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.31. 15,227,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,701,356. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

