Smithfield Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,473,000 after buying an additional 15,656 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.06. 802,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.67. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $89.80 and a 1-year high of $156.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

