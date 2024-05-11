Smithfield Trust Co Invests $91,000 in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.34. The stock had a trading volume of 231,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,058. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $62.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

