Smithfield Trust Co Lowers Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,646.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,209,599 shares in the company, valued at $645,691,686.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,646.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,508 over the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,449. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.17. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $80.33 and a 12-month high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Benchmark cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.