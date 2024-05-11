Smithfield Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.58. 984,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,365. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

