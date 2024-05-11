Smithfield Trust Co Makes New $43,000 Investment in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 228,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.02. The stock had a trading volume of 245,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,086. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $36.20.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

