Smithfield Trust Co Makes New $79,000 Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,447 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,035,000 after acquiring an additional 882,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,385,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,288,000 after acquiring an additional 748,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,804,000 after buying an additional 26,665,035 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.15. 1,779,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.75. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $39.26.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.