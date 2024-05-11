Smithfield Trust Co Purchases Shares of 925 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,531,000 after buying an additional 4,200,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,473,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 585.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,760,000 after purchasing an additional 946,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,695,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,189,000 after buying an additional 621,382 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $44.68. 6,638,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,259,146. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

