Smithfield Trust Co Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,564. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.50 and its 200-day moving average is $115.12.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

