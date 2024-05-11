Smithfield Trust Co Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,936,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 421,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 999.4% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 99,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $540,000.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.30. 2,044,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,507. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

