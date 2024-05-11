Smithfield Trust Co Reduces Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FR. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 131.9% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 800,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after purchasing an additional 455,378 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,240,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,847,000 after buying an additional 403,887 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,311,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,098,000 after buying an additional 283,634 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $11,229,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 856.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 214,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 192,126 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

FR stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. 438,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

