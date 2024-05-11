Smithfield Trust Co Reduces Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.5% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,095,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.45. 27,359,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,529,332. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.