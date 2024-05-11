Smithfield Trust Co Sells 2,083 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,624,000. First Western Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 27,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,520,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 75,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IVW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,122. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.47 and a one year high of $85.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.