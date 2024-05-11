Smithfield Trust Co Takes $66,000 Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after buying an additional 97,751 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,624,000. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 465,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 64,302 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 446,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,525,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

XCEM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.06. 107,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $31.64.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

