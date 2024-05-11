Smithfield Trust Co Trims Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $257.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.28.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,471 shares of company stock worth $23,248,816. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

