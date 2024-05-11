Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,614.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,906,900 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,302,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,608,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $157.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.26 and a 200 day moving average of $178.96. The stock has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.60 and a beta of 0.90. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

