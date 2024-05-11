Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Given a C$10.50 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.50 price target on Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SGD. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on Snowline Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Snowline Gold in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on Snowline Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Snowline Gold from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.25.

SGD stock opened at C$6.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.26. Snowline Gold has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$870.01 million, a P/E ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Frederick Roma sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$109,200.00. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

