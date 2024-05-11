Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Shares Down 11.1%

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,521,540 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 643% from the average daily volume of 204,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Down 11.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.81.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

