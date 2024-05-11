SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Downgraded by Northland Securities to “Market Perform”

Northland Securities cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,964,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,705. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $315.34.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,618,000 after acquiring an additional 62,942 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 27,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

