SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 6.1 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,964,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,705. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.54. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.12 and a 12 month high of $315.34.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,618,000 after acquiring an additional 62,942 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 27,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.