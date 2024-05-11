SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,964,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,705. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $315.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.60.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director More Avery purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

