Sonata Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 818,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 772,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,153,000 after acquiring an additional 282,319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,813,000 after acquiring an additional 27,706 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $127,411,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 324.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 458,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,725,000 after purchasing an additional 350,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.92. The company had a trading volume of 274,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,472. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.42 and its 200-day moving average is $246.53. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $273.76. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

