Sonata Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 7.2% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,189,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,198,000 after purchasing an additional 561,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,094. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

