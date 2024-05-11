Sonata Capital Group Inc. Buys 1,150 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.19. 191,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,526. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.