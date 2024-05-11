Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $709,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $106.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,637. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $109.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

