Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $8.19 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 4.1% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.87. 720,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,945. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.23.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

