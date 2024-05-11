Sonata Capital Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 99,210 iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 99,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF makes up 1.2% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBDR. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 168.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 22,662 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 29,237 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBDR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.72. 297,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,070. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

