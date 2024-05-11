Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,917,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VGT traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $516.26. The stock had a trading volume of 228,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,732. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $514.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $488.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $382.70 and a 12-month high of $536.63. The company has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

