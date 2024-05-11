Sonata Capital Group Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.10. 1,980,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,771. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

