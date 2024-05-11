Sonata Capital Group Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,926,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.08.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.