SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SOUN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SOUN stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $5.09. 88,336,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,629,326. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 598.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 982,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,565,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,057 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,804. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,471 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 221.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 676,799 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

