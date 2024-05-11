SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 0.2%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.80. 8,203,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 49,494,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SOUN. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 598.50% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Majid Emami sold 17,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $142,633.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 467,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,908.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 982,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 17,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $142,633.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 467,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 405,057 shares of company stock worth $2,587,804. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $55,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

