Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Hovde Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 58,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,374. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $846.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $112.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 14,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $450,932.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,982.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

