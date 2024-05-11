Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.50 price target on Spartan Delta and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.73.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

TSE SDE opened at C$4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$2.63 and a 1-year high of C$16.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$718.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 111.86%. The company had revenue of C$84.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 0.3284434 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

