SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,575. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day moving average is $93.59. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

