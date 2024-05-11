SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 151.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,726 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,325,000 after acquiring an additional 84,854 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4,401.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 74,128 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after buying an additional 42,745 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 34,201 shares during the period. Finally, Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,511,000.

Shares of QUS opened at $144.47 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $145.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.34 and a 200-day moving average of $135.02. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.84.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

