SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 517,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 190,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,574,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67,258 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,651,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,068 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $49.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

