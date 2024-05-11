SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 2.3% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,651,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 629.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

MDY traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $547.09. 408,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,538. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $504.64. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $558.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

