Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Raised to C$61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised Sprott from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$58.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Sprott Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE SII traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$57.58. 41,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.43. Sprott has a 1-year low of C$38.43 and a 1-year high of C$58.51.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.93 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 24.73%. On average, analysts expect that Sprott will post 2.6029823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

