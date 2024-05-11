Stantec (TSE:STN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$117.33 and last traded at C$112.73, with a volume of 268206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$116.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.85.

Stantec Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$112.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$106.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 4.1810964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stantec

In other news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total value of C$232,040.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

