Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.24 and last traded at $75.22. Approximately 4,639,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 9,813,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.25 and its 200-day moving average is $93.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after buying an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

