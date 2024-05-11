Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000456 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $128.89 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,178.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.06 or 0.00705855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.90 or 0.00132165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00043405 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00064938 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.30 or 0.00214512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00101833 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 461,630,068 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

