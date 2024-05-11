Stelco (TSE:STLC) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

STLC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a C$51.00 target price on Stelco and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$58.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.61.

TSE STLC traded up C$1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 302,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,465. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$32.93 and a twelve month high of C$51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$41.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

