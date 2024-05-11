Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PNTG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $680.33 million, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.01. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $22.72.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

